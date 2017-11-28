Mufti speaks to Union home secretary on assault of Kashmiri inmates in Tihar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged torture of inmates from the state in Delhi’s Tihar jail and sought the intervention of Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba in the matter.

Gauba, a JK government press statement said, has “assured the chief minister of a thorough probe into the incident and punishing the culprits for having violated the jail manual”.

The development came a day after a shut down in the state to protest against the plight of prisoners and the hardliner Hurriyat faction shared pictures of bruised backs of Kashmiri prisoners in the jail.

The Delhi high court on Monday ordered an inquiry into reports of violation of fundamental, human and legal rights of prisoners in Tihar.

The high court appointed a three-member panel to look into the November 21 violence at Tihar jail after Syed Shahid Yusuf -- son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Sayed Salahudeen arrested by the NIA and currently lodged in Tihar -- filed a petition alleging that he and several other inmates were beaten up by its personnel.

The Hurriyat faction led by Syed Ali Geelani in a mail circulated on Monday evening shared images of the wounds suffered by Kashmiri prisoners in the jail after being allegedly beaten by jail authorities. The Hurriyat, over the last few weeks, has been constantly raising the issue of ill-treatment of Kashmiri prisoners in various jails of the country.

Chairperson of the moderate faction of the Hurriyat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said earlier this month that the treatment meted out to Kashmiri detainees and undertrials lodged in jails in Jammu and Tihar in Delhi “right from the time they enter these jails is deliberately inhuman”.

Farooq added that it is “aimed not so much at physically torturing them but to break their will and determination and affect them psychologically”.