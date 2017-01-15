 J-K: Encounter breaks out between militants and forces in Anantnag | india-news | Hindustan Times
J-K: Encounter breaks out between militants and forces in Anantnag

india Updated: Jan 15, 2017 17:56 IST
PTI
As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired at them, he said, adding the security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter. (PTI File Photo)

An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of unspecified number of militants in Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, security forces launched a search operation in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired at them, he said, adding the security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

The firefight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

<