 J-K govt says it will take lenient view on cases against youth
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
J-K govt says it will take lenient view on cases against youth

india Updated: Dec 25, 2016 23:33 IST
Srinagar, PTI
Protesters shout slogans and throw stones during clashes with security personnel during a strict curfew on Eid-al-Adha in Srinagar. (AFP File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday ordered review of the cases filed against the youths who were not involved in “serious crimes” during the over five-month-long unrest in the Valley.

An official spokesperson said Mehbooba gave directions in this regard at a meeting called to review the pace of development works in south Kashmir.

Apart from her Cabinet colleagues, many senior officers from police and civil administration were present in the meeting.

“Though not many youths are in custody now, a lenient view may be taken of youths who were either not involved in any serious offence, or were too young,” the spokesperson said quoting Mehbooba.

The Valley had witnessed violent protest after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The CM also impressed upon the officers to be responsive to the winter-specific needs of people in the Valley, the spokesperson said.

