J-K govt to support family of cop killed in militant ambush in Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir government will support the family of Feroz Ahmed Dar – the police officer killed in an ambush by militants along with five other cops on Friday – and also provide free education to his children.

Deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh visited Dar’s home at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and offered condolences to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said in Srinagar on Sunday.

Expressing sympathies, Singh assured the slain station house officer’s father Abdul Rasheed Dar that the government will take care of the family and provide free education to the children.

The deputy chief minister also directed officials to dedicate a landmark like a public health centre in the name of the police officer.

Director general of police SP Vaid was further directed to expedite the case of jobs for the next of kin, the spokesman said.

The deputy chief minister said the nation will always remain indebted to Dar, who was the SHO Achabal, for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Vaid, IGP-Kashmir Munir Khan, and other senior officials from police and administration also accompanied the deputy chief minister.

J&K cops to donate a day’s salary for kin of policemen killed

J&K police personnel will donate a day’s salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year. Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various militancy-related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

“To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, J&K police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month,” he added.