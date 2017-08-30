 J-K: India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC, no damage reported | india-news | Hindustan Times
J-K: India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC, no damage reported

The Indian and Pakistani Army traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

india Updated: Aug 30, 2017 12:42 IST
The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector
The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector(PTI File Photo)

The Indian and Pakistani Army traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damage or casualty has been reported.

The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS here.

“Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they started unprovoked shelling and firing at 10.30 a.m. It is still going on. Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively,” Mehta said.

