J-K: One militant killed as army foils infiltration bid in Sunderbani along LoC

Ahead of Republic Day, Indian army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector shot down an alleged militant and foiled an infiltration attempt early on Tuesday.

"The troops deployed along the LoC detected movement of terrorists along the border. The alert troops engaged the infiltrating terrorists with effective automatic fire while drawing heavy retaliatory fire," said an army officer.

One militant was killed in the operation while the rest in the group fled across the border to Pakistan, he said.

The body of the militant has been recovered from the border with his weapon, said the officer, adding that the army response assumes significance in light of the fact that there have been a large number of intelligence reports coming in regarding possible attacks around Republic Day on January 26. The officer added that the army is keeping constant vigil across the LoC.