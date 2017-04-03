J-K Police seek experts’ help to get data of phones seized from Baramulla jail

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have sought forensic and IT experts to investigate the nature of messages and calls made through the 14 mobile phones seized from Baramulla jail inmates, including separatist Masrat Alam, on Sunday.

The phones were found on militants and stone-pelters who were using WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging platform, and some of them were in touch with people in Pakistan, Baramulla senior superintendent of police Imtiyaz Hussain said after the search.

“We have sent the phones for forensic investigation to ascertain the purpose they were used for,’’ DGP SP Vaid said on Monday.

The state police chief was speaking at the wreath laying ceremony for policeman Shamim Ahmad killed in a militant attack in Srinagar a day earlier.

Vaid had a few days ago accused Pakistan of fomenting unrest in Kashmir and disrupt anti-militancy operations by sending out messages asking youngsters to crowd sites of gun fights and throw stones at security forces to help militants escape.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh repeated the charge, saying Pakistan was using social media to incite the youth in Kashmir.

The crackdown came after the jail staff suspected that mobile phones were being operated from the jail, which is illegal.

A case has been registered against at least 10 inmates, including Alam, who was allegedly found to be using two phones.

Alam who has been in and out of jail in the last six years faces multiple cases, including stoking the 2010 unrest that left 117 people dead in the Valley.