J-K should become bridge of friendship between India, Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said her state should become a bridge of friendship and not a battlefield between India and Pakistan and appealed to the leadership of the two countries to do so.

At present, the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a bloodbath, she said in her speech to police recruits at the passing out parade at the Sheeri Police Training School in Baramulla district.

“As the country moves on the path of development, the opposite is happening in our state,” she rued.

The chief minister lauded the police for bravely facing the toughest of professional challenges while making the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

“Handling law and order, you have to face your own brothers to restore peace and at the same time act with patience and restraint,” she told the policemen.