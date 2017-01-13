J-K: Two banks, 20 shops gutted in fire near Lal Chowk in Srinagar

Two banks and 20 shops were gutted in a fire in Srinagar on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

The fire started around 2:40 am in a commercial complex housing Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank apart from several shops at Court Road in the commercial hub Lal Chowk.

“The fire began from an old wooden building and spread to shops, bank branches and the post office housed within the complex,” IANS reported quoting a police official.

Srinagar (J&K): Visuals of fire which broke out on Court road, near Lal Chowk leaving many shops, 2 banks and a post office gutted. pic.twitter.com/v1iQgfN87m — ANI (@ANI_news) January 13, 2017

An official of Maisuma police station said that the fire was brought under control in two hours. “Of the 20 shops, half have been completely damaged. The furniture and stationary of banks have also been damaged. The final assessment of losses would take time,” he said.

Fires are common during winters in Kashmir.

On November 21,2016, a person died and over two dozen houses were partially or completely gutted in a devastating fire at Dalgate on the banks of Dal Lake.

(With inputs from IANS)