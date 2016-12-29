 J-K: Two injured in gunfight between security forces and militants in Bandipora | india-news | Hindustan Times
J-K: Two injured in gunfight between security forces and militants in Bandipora

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 08:45 IST
Agencies
The incident occurred when following a tip off, security forces surrounded Shahgund (Hajin) village of Bandipora district early Thursday morning. (File Photo)

Two army soldiers were injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in an operation against the militants, police said.

The incident occurred when following a tip off, security forces surrounded Shahgund (Hajin) village of Bandipora district early Thursday morning.

There was information about some militants holed up in the area, the police said.

“When the security forces were tightening the cordon, militants fired at them injuring two army soldiers who were shifted to hospital.

“The perimetre was further tightened and searches are on to locate the hide outs,” the police added.

<