Jadavpur University not responsible for slogans raised by fringe elements: V-C

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said on Wednesday the institution cannot be held responsible if any fringe element raises any separatist slogan.

“If any fringe element raises any separatist slogan, how can the university as a whole be linked with that ? It is a law and order issue to be addressed by the administration,” Das told PTI in Kolkata.

Das’ comments are followed by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar’s statement that Jawaharlal Nenru University and Jadavpur University have not been awarded for their “pro-Afzal Guru slogans or for keeping their vice-chancellors under siege but for their academic credentials and excellent research”.

Both varsities have been ranked high on a list of best universities in India.

Das said all JU students are not involved in demonstration and that is evident from the varsity’s rankings. JU has been ranked 12th in the overall category while it claimed the 5th spot among universities and the 9th among engineering institutes in the HRD ministry report, the V-C said.

“While I believe everyone has the right to use his democratic rights in a democratic country, I am of the view one should exercise such democratic rights within constitutional limits that have been clearly defined ... It is important in democracy to ensure that I don’t interfere into other’s freedom while exercising my own right,” Das said.

Stating he believed in inclusive way of functioning, Das said, “I have always supported creative constructive thinking and even if my views differ from views of others, I take everyone in confidence for every move.”

On the allegations raised by AFSU (Arts Faculty Students Union) that boys and girls were harassed by saffron forces during a programme at the university campus on Saturday, the V-C said that auditorium is not owned by JU.

“So far I understand a legally recognised organisation had rented the hall. If there is any law and order problem that has to be looked after by the administration.”

Asked to comment on the past agitation by students about poor hostel facilities with reference to JU lagging in infrastructure and poor teacher-student ratio in the HRD score card, he alleged that a section of the media was highlighting only the negative sides of the university.

“There are both good and bad sides of an institution. But unlike in foreign countries, here only negative issues are projected by the media. But yes with more funds we will be able to upgrade hostel facilities while from next session the teacher-student ratio will be bettered,” he said.