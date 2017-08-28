Jagan Mohan Reddy is like Gurmeet Ram Rahim, says Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has similar qualities like Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and the YSRCP chief was inciting people to indulge in violence similarly like Ram Rahim.

“Jagan bit his own tongue. His behaviour and verbal abuse made this very normal election a heated one and caught national attention. Jagan became like Dera Sacha Sauda baba. That baba cheated people on their beliefs and similarly Jagan baba is threatening the system. His behaviour lacks dignity and it spreads hatred. It is painful but Nandyal people gave a befitting reply to him,” Naidu told the media after his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the Nandyal assembly bypoll.

He said Reddy was spreading lies that works started by the state government were not implemented.

“Jagan’s criticism crossed all limits. I am in politics since 40 years. We even fought with Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi but I have never seen any leader stooping to such low,” Naidu said.

He said the state government was successful in providing uninterrupted power, and developed infrastructure, laid roads, worked for farmers and waived crop loans.

“Development is our lone agenda. Our credibility lead to this victory and people believed us. Jagan walked length and breadth for the Nandyal bypolls. He worked like a foot soldier, not like a leader. People know what the reality is,” Naidu said.

TDP candidate B Brahmananda Reddy won the Nandyal assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh, defeating YSR Congress rival S Mohan Reddy by over 27,000 votes.