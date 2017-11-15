Jagan supporter ‘commits suicide’, note says he wants YSR Cong chief to be Andhra CM

A supporter of YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy allegedly committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, seeking the leader’s elevation as chief minister, police said on Wednesday.

Kachana Srinivasulu Reddy, 45 allegedly consumed pesticide at his native Tanguturu village, hours after attending a meeting addressed by Jagan on Monday. His body was discovered the next day.

A handwritten note found on Reddy said he wants to see Jagan elected as chief minister in the 2019 assembly elections, assistant sub-inspector of police, KV Subbaiah, said over phone from Rajupalem.

Political parties and leaders are known to evoke extreme sentiments among supporters in India. Over the years there have been many incidents of people resorting to violence or killing themselves over electoral losses of leaders they support.

Jagan, son of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is on a 3,000km march called the Praja Sankalpam Padayatra, or the people’s vow march, to rally support for his party, with the aim of dislodging the government led by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan’s public meeting at Tanguturu was part of the march, party officials said.

In his note, Reddy said the state will see all-round development only if Jagan came to power.

The police official said they were trying to ascertain if the note was written by Reddy.

“We will send it to forensic lab to verify his hand writing,” Subbaiah told HT.

“He has been staying away from his family for the last 10 years. He was also a habitual drunkard. May be he committed suicide in an inebriated condition,” he added.

A case of suspicious death has been registered, he added.