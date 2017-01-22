Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment: Six deadliest train accidents in past 5 years

At least 23 people were killed and over 100 injured after seven coaches and the engine of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11pm when the train was on its way to Bhubaneswar in Odisha from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

“Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed,” chief PRO of East Coast Railway JP Mishra said.

Here are the six deadliest train accidents in India in the last five years:

■ Nov 20, 2016: As many as 142 people were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

■ March 20, 2015: At least thirty-eight people died and more than 150 injured when the Dehradun-Varanasi Janata Express derailed near Bachhrawan in Uttar Pradesh

■ May 26, 2014: Twenty-two people lost their lives when the Gorakhdham Express came on the same track as a freight train and rammed into it near Khalilabad station in Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Over 50 were injured.

■ May 4, 2014: At least 20 people were killed and about 100 injured when the Diva Junction-Sawantwadi passenger train derailed between Nagothane and Roha stations in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

■ December 28, 2013: Twenty six people were killed in the Bangalore-Nanded Express train in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh after a fire broke out in an AC 3-tier coach. 54 passengers were expected to be on board in the B1 coach completely gutted in the fire.

■ June 30, 2012: Thirty-five passengers were burnt to death and at least 25 injured when a coach of the New Delhi-Chennai Tamil Nadu Express caught fire near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

A parliamentary standing committee report, presented in October 2016, said between 2003 to 2015, a total of 239 accidents have happened on the network of the Indian Railways and 208 of these – or 80% of all accidents – have happened because of derailments.