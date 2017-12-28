Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet gets cracking; reverses decisions of Virbhadra govt

The newly sworn-in cabinet met under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday evening and struck down various decisions taken by the previous Congress government.

The first cabinet meet decided to adopt the Swarnima Himachal Drishti Patra (Vision Document) of the BJP as policy document of the state government. The government removed retirees who were either re-employed or given extension in services by the Virbhadra-led government, said a spokesperson.

Board, corporation heads removed

The cabinet accorded its approval to remove all nominated chairmen and vice-chairmen and members in state boards and corporations. The extensions and re-employment given by the previous state government was ceased with immediate effect, said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the cabinet issued directions to put on hold the entire recruitment process carried outside the purview of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission.

The cabinet decided that transfer orders not implemented so far will be held in abeyance. It also decided the authorities to continue with interviews scheduled for medical colleges.

Social security

The new government has decided to lower the age for providing social security pension from 80 to 70 years. The pension will now be given without taking into consideration the income criteria.

Winter session

The cabinet said the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha will be held in Dharamshala from January 9 to January 12. It will be the first session of new government and Legislators would be administered oath. The cabinet decided to review decisions taken by the previous government in last six months.