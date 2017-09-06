Jaipur: Dogs found dead with limbs, mouth tied up

Two stray dogs with their feet and mouth tied up with a rope, were found dead at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, a day after three dog bite incidents were reported on the campus.

The incident allegations from animal lovers that the institute authorities got the canines killed, a charge denied by the MNIT. The dogs died on Sunday, but the incident was not reported.

Mahesh Swami, technical assistant at MNIT, claimed that Sunday evening his children saw three sacks lying in the campus with some movement inside them. “By the time I reached the spot, somebody had opened two sacks. A dog was lying dead near an open sack, while another sack was empty. I opened the third sack only to find a dead dog inside. The limbs and the muzzle of the dogs were tied with ropes,” Swami said.

He claimed the institute’s officials had been carrying out a crackdown on canines for few months and a suspected 40-50 dogs may have been killed and buried during the period. “The dog bite incident , it seems, gave the administration a license to kill them,” he claimed.

The dog that attacked three people on Saturday was allegedly rabid and was impounded by the municipal corporation staff the same day. An MNIT employee claimed that said soon after, the institute administration directed the sweepers to kill the other strays on the campus.

The MNIT administration, however, claimed that it only ordered to shoo away the dogs. “A student was bitten and had to be admitted to the ICU. Another student and a guard were also bitten the same day. We are concerned about those on the campus and instructed the security cell to take requisite steps as per law,” said MNIT registrar AK Solanki.