Jaitley slams Pakistan, says nation supporting terrorism has no place in world

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday snubbed Pakistan for supporting terrorism.

“Those who carried out the Mumbai terror attack nine years ago have been left isolated in the world... The whole world is saying that a nation which supports terrorism has no place in the world,” Jaitley said here ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had improved. “Today, the situation is such that whoever becomes the commander of Lashkar knows he will not survive more than two-three months.”