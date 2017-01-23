Jallikattu gets legal cover, protesters head home after violence, police crackdown

Tamil Nadu approved a proposed law to allow an ancient bull-taming festival on Monday, hoping to end week-long protests in support of the sport that was banned by the Supreme Court on grounds of animal cruelty.

The new legal cover, which was ratified by the assembly within minutes, amends a 57-year-old anti-animal cruelty law to bypass the court ban against ‘Jallikattu’, a hazardous rite in which people wrestle rampaging bulls, sometimes leaving both men and animals fatally wounded.

The bill has the blessing of the central government but remains open to judicial scrutiny. It is seen as a step to pacify Tamils, many of whom consider Jallikattu rituals an integral part of the community’s history and culture. The state is witnessing political churning after the death of its charismatic and popular chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, and national parties such as the BJP, which are weak in the state, are keen to make an impression with its voters.

Protests broke out across the state after the top court reconfirmed a ban on ‘Jallikattu’ last week. Those demonstrations turned violent early Monday after police tried to evict thousands of protesters from the Marina Beach, the focal point of the unrest in the city.

Authorities used riot police in armoured vehicles to disperse crowds after they attacked a police station with stones and set more than 30 vehicles on fire on Monday.

Deciphering the proposed law, former judge Hari Parandhaman said it takes into account concerns of animal rights activists as well. Now, bulls used for Jallikattu cannot be drugged or abused and the event can only be held in the presence of a team of veterinarians from the animal husbandry department.

The controversy saw political parties cutting across ideological lines to support the Jallikattu bill.

Earlier in the day top Tamil actors backed the Jallikattu fans and denounced the police.

Actor Kamal Haasan came out in support of the protesters, saying “aggressive police action on students’ passive resistance will not bear good results” and urged protesters not to resort to violence.

Actor Balaji also requests protesters to go home, saying the government promulgating an ordinance in itself was a success to the peaceful protests conducted over the last week.“Instead of celebrating the first success, why are you venturing into violent protests,” he asks in a video that was widely circulated in social media.

“I appeal to the protesting students and public to go home. Protests are over. Please go home.” he said.

Reacting to the protests, Chennai police said ‘anti-national elements and locals’ were involved in the violence, and most of the students had peacefully dispersed.

Jallikattu involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people who attempt to grab it and ride it. The top court banned it in 2014 on grounds of animal cruelty.

Animal rights activists call the sport cruel and unsafe to the animals, who often have chili powder rubbed into their eyes and have their tails broken as crowds try to grab them.