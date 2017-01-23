Jallikattu: One succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 3 in Madurai

A 30-year-old man who suffered serious injuries during the Jallikattu, the Tamil sport of bull taming, held in Pudukottai district died at a hospital on Monday, taking the toll in the incident to three, police said.

Karuppiah succumbed to injuries at the Government hospital in Tiruchirapalli, they said.

Two persons were killed and 28 suffered minor injuries during jallikattu held at Rapoosal village on Sunday, police had said.

Those injured during the event, where scores of people and several bulls took part, were discharged after providing first-aid, they added.

The six-day largely peaceful stir over Jallikattu turned violent on Monday even as the Tamil Nadu assembly moved swiftly and passed a bill replacing an ordinance that worked around a ban on the sport.

Reports said most protestors in other parts of the state like Madurai, Erode and Coimbatore were either evicted or had left on their own, heeding an appeal by police.