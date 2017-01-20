 Jallikattu ordinance cleared by law, environment ministries, sent to President Pranab Mukherjee | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jallikattu ordinance cleared by law, environment ministries, sent to President Pranab Mukherjee

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 20:46 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
Protesters carry a replica of a bull as they shout slogans during a demonstration against the ban on Jallikattu in Chennai.(AFP Photo)

Decks were cleared on Friday for promulgation of an ordinance by the Tamil Nadu government for conducting Jallikattu with the Union ministries of environment and law giving their nod for it.

Sources said the proposal of the Tamil Nadu government was cleared without recommending any changes.

In consultation with Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, the ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

In the state government’s draft ordinance, bulls will be denotified from the list of ‘performing animals’ in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Rohatgi had opined that by taking this route, the state can bring out an ordinance which is tenable legally.

Earlier in the day, the environment ministry had given its observations to the proposal sent by the Tamil Nadu government for lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport jallikatu and returned it to the home ministry for final decision.

