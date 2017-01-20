 Jallikattu protests: DMK workers hold state-wide ‘rail roko agitation’ | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
HT Logo

Jallikattu protests: DMK workers hold state-wide ‘rail roko agitation’

india Updated: Jan 20, 2017 12:22 IST
ANI
Chennai
Madurai: Youngsters stage a rail roko protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

As protests over the ban on bull-taming sport, Jallikattu continue to keep Tamil Nadu on the edge, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday announced a state-wide ‘rail roko agitation’ where they will create a massive blockade around the state’s railway stations.

Party’s Working President M.K. Stalin will protest at the Mambalam Railway Station and MP Kanimozhi will hold the protest at Chennai’s Egmore railway station in support of Jallikattu.

Read | Jallikattu protests Live: DMK’s Stalin, Kanimozhi taken into custody, CM assures ordinance

Around a lakh of youth have gathered to protest at Chennai’s Marina Beach and also across the state.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India yesterday said that it may take the legal route if the Centre brings an ordinance to enable the conduct of Jallikattu.

The Supreme Court had earlier banned the sport on demand of PETA stating that the sport can be played only if it does not hurt the bulls. But according to supporters this isn’t fair as it is something entrenched in their culture.

<