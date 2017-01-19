Jallikattu LIVE: Viswanathan Anand says it’s a cultural symbol, Ramadoss wants ordinance to lift ban

Thousands of protesters thronged Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday against a court ban on Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu’s popular but controversial bull-taming sport played during Pongal festivities in mid-January.

They have demanded lifting of restrictions on the sport, a ban on animal rights campaign group PETA, and an audience with chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The chief minister didn’t go to Marina, but rushed to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM batted for an emergency ordinance to allow the sport. Also, he implored the protesters to end their demonstration.

3:55pm: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss staged dharna (sit-in) outside the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi , seeking the ordinance lifting ban on the bull-taming sport.

Speaking to reporters, former Union health minister Ramadoss also warned that his party men will go ahead with conducting the event in case the Centre failed to pass the ordinance before Republic Day and also cautioned that violent protest may follow if the demand was not met with.

3:50pm: Chess champion Viswanathan Anand says Jallikattu is a cultural symbol . “...Respect it. Im all for animal rights but here that is not the point.tradition & livelihood are,” he tweeted.

My state rises again. In unison . In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda.Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted. #JusticeforJallikattu — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 19, 2017

3:40pm: The Supreme Court preferred to stay away from the pro-Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu and said the issue of protecting the agitating supporters of the bull-taming sport can be raised before the Madras high court.

3:25pm: DMK working president MK Stalin urged Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam to call an all-party meeting during the day as well as a special assembly sitting on Friday over the Jallikattu issue.

So will you ban cricket also? The cricket ball is dangerous,and it has been fatal for many players: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/soKRczjLwW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

2:15 pm: “Congress respects rights of people of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of Jallikattu,” says RS Surjewala of the Congress. “It is responsibility of Centre and state to respect sentiments & strike a balance on safety and safeguard,” he adds.

2:00 pm: The Madras high court Advocates Association has announced boycott of the courts on Friday in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.

1:30 pm: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and Dharmapuri MP Anbumani Ramadoss is protesting outside the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the latter’s refusal to meet him for a discussion over the bull taming sport of Jallikattu.

12:40 pm: “Gave letter to PM saying that ban on Jallikattu must be lifted and Centre should draft an ordinance on it,” ANI quoting Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam. “PM Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us,” he added.

12:15 pm: Spiritual guru Ravi Shankar supports Jallikattu, says, “Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu,bigger than Holi and Diwali,and Jallikattu is an intergral part of Pongal.”

11:40 am: “The ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court came up for discussion. While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is presently sub-judice,” tweets PM Modi after meeting Tamil Nadu chief minister O Pannerselvam.

Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on #Jallikattu. pic.twitter.com/KnTgV9YKhR — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

11:00 am: Supreme Court refuses to admit a plea filed which sought that apex court should hear the matter pertaining to the public protest against Jallikattu ban at Marina beach. The Supreme Court asked the petitioner to approach the concerned Court.

Delhi: Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in support of the bull taming sport #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/2wlZ0DJ4Kk — ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017

10:25 am: Chief minister O Panneerselvam arrives at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on Jallikattu.

10:15 am: Several colleges have declared holiday in Chennai and in other parts of the state, the number of students to assemble at Marina is expected to go up.

10:00 am: At the Marina beach here, protesters sat through Wednesday night and on Thursday morning, they helped in cleaning up the area which is a litter free zone.