Jallikattu protests, Zaira’s apology and Trump’s swearing in: The week that was

Jallikattu protests rock Tamil Nadu

Thousands of people participated in Pro-Jallikattu protests in different parts of the city in Chennai. (V Srinivasulu/HT Photo)

A wave of protests sweep through Tamil Nadu over a ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu played during Pongal festivities in mid-January. They have demanded lifting of restrictions on the sport, a ban on animal rights campaign group PETA.

Read full story

Zaira Wasim gets trolled for meeting J-K CM

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti with Zaira Wasim Khan. (PTI Photo)

Kashmir’s diminutive Dangal star, the 16-year-old Zaira Wasim, stirred a debate on Monday with a cryptic post that she called an “open confession/apology” after she met chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The girl, who played the younger wrestling champ Geeta Phogat in the top-grossing Bollywood movie, posted on Facebook and Twitter that she apologises for offending people by “my recent actions”.

Read full story

Donald Trump sworn in as US President

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during his swearing-in ceremony on at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Vowing to return the country to the people, President Donald Trump unveiled on Friday his vision for the United States, and the world, that hewed closely to his campaign promise of putting ‘America First’ in trade, manufacturing and foreign policy.

Read full story

ICAI CA final results declared

Lucknow girl Eti Agarwal has emerged as the topper of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which declared the results of CA final examination held in November 2016 on Tuesday. (Handout Image)

Lucknow girl Eti Agarwal (24) has emerged as the topper of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which declared the results of CA final examination on Tuesday.

Read full story

Yuvraj Singh rolls the clock back, smashes ton

Yuvraj Singh acknowledging crowd after completing his century during 2nd ODI Match against England at Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Yuvraj Singh made a grand return to the ODI side after being out for nearly three years. He smashed 150 off 127 balls with 21 fours and three sixes. This was Yuvraj’s 14th ODI hundred, his highest ever ODI score bettering his 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004.

Read full story

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om to attend finale, Salman Khan to boycott?

Salman Khan shares the stage with om Swami during the show’s opening (Photo: Colors)

Bigg Boss 10, is gearing up for the grand finale episode of the season that will be held by January end. The showmakers have certainly got more footage than they could have asked for from two so-called ‘commoners’, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga. They created so much chaos, they had to be kicked out of the show, following different incidences of violence.

Read full story