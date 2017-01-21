Jallikattu protests, Zaira’s apology and Trump’s swearing in: The week that was

Jallikattu protests rock Tamil Nadu
A wave of protests sweep through Tamil Nadu over a ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu played during Pongal festivities in mid-January. They have demanded lifting of restrictions on the sport, a ban on animal rights campaign group PETA.
Zaira Wasim gets trolled for meeting J-K CM
Kashmir’s diminutive Dangal star, the 16-year-old Zaira Wasim, stirred a debate on Monday with a cryptic post that she called an “open confession/apology” after she met chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
The girl, who played the younger wrestling champ Geeta Phogat in the top-grossing Bollywood movie, posted on Facebook and Twitter that she apologises for offending people by “my recent actions”.
Donald Trump sworn in as US President
Vowing to return the country to the people, President Donald Trump unveiled on Friday his vision for the United States, and the world, that hewed closely to his campaign promise of putting ‘America First’ in trade, manufacturing and foreign policy.
ICAI CA final results declared
Lucknow girl Eti Agarwal (24) has emerged as the topper of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which declared the results of CA final examination on Tuesday.
Yuvraj Singh rolls the clock back, smashes ton
Yuvraj Singh made a grand return to the ODI side after being out for nearly three years. He smashed 150 off 127 balls with 21 fours and three sixes. This was Yuvraj’s 14th ODI hundred, his highest ever ODI score bettering his 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004.
Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om to attend finale, Salman Khan to boycott?
Bigg Boss 10, is gearing up for the grand finale episode of the season that will be held by January end. The showmakers have certainly got more footage than they could have asked for from two so-called ‘commoners’, Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga. They created so much chaos, they had to be kicked out of the show, following different incidences of violence.