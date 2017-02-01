Jallikattu: Stalin’s petition dismissed as withdrawn

The Madras high court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL by the DMK working president and Opposition leader in the Assembly MK Stalin seeking to constitute a commission of inquiry into the alleged police excess on pro-Jallikattu protesters on January 23 and 24.

The first bench comprising chief justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and justice M Sundar orally observed that that it cannot entertain the petition at this stage as the government had already announced a Commission of Inquiry into the matter.

The state government itself had ordered a Judicial Commission to probe the violence during pro-Jallikattu protests in the state, the bench said.

When counsel for Stalin showed video clippings regarding the alleged lathicharge against the protesters by police, the bench observed that the court is not conducting any trial on the matter.

“It is for the petitioner to go and produce all the materials with them before the Commission of inquiry which was already announced by the state government”, the judges said.

Stalin in his petition sought to constitute a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the high court.

He also sought constitution of a Special Investigating Team comprising officials from CBI and NIA and Medical Professionals for conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the police excesses during the pro-Jallikattu protests on January 23 and 24 in Tamil Nadu.

The Bench after hearing the arguments by P Wilson, counsel for Stalin, asked him whether he is going to withdraw the petition or to pass orders.

Wilson then submitted to the bench that he is withdrawing the petition.

The bench which recorded and endorsed the submission dismissed the petition as withdrawn.