Jallikattu takes place in many parts of Tamil Nadu amid protests for permanent solution

The ongoing protest may have spelled curtains for the state-sponsored Jallikattu event at Alanganallur in Madurai, but that did not prevent people from holding the event in other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was expected to inaugurate the Madurai event, decided to return to Chennai after protesters prevented him from entering the venue. According to sources, residents of Alanganallur have blocked all the four roads leading to their village with logs and lorries.

Nevertheless, Jallikattu was conducted on schedule at various places across the state – including Rapoosal in Pudukottai and Manapparai in Tiruchirapalli.

The event at Manapparai was witnessed by a crowd of thousands, with several youngsters competing with each other to tame the rampaging bulls. Prize money was awarded to the winners, both human and bovine.

Manjuvirattu, a different version of the bull-taming event, was reported from a few villages in Dharmapuri district. However, the celebrations were disrupted in certain areas such as Codissia Grounds in Coimbatore, where a rekla (bull-racing) event held by the ruling AIADMK was brought a halt by agitators.

Meanwhile, protests continued at several locations in the state, including Marina Beach in Chennai, even after the Alanganallur event was cancelled. Though the government was mulling over the feasibility of shifting the event to a suitable spot at Kovilpatti in Dindigul district, they gave up after protests broke out there too.

The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the ordinance promulgated by the government, dubbing it as a “stop-gap arrangement” that’s vulnerable to legal scrutiny. They demanded a more permanent solution to ensure that Jallikattu was held without any hassles year after year.

Government representatives tried to assuage the protesters by promising to replace the ordinance with a more tenable legislation. A bill will be adopted in the state assembly soon, they added. BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan was expected to meet Panneerselvam soon to discuss the issue.

The Supreme Court had banned the bull-taming event on grounds of animal cruelty in May 2014.

(With PTI inputs)