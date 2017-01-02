Jamia rapped for no action on pacts signed with Palestinian universities

The ministry of external affairs has pulled up the Jamia Millia Islamia University for failing to implement the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the institute and three Palestinian universities in 2015.

In a letter to Jamia vice-chancellor (V-C) Talat Ahmad, minister of state for external affairs, MJ Akbar, sought an explanation on why the MoUs were at a “virtual standstill” even after a year.

The MoUs were signed between Jamia and Al Quds, Al Istiklal and Hebron universities during President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Palestine in October 2015.

“Over a year has passed since it was signed but Jamia has not shown any inclination to activate this MoU. The Palestinian side is keen to move forward, but apathy seems to be a hurdle. We would like to know, soon, as to why there has been no movement,” Akbar said in the letter.

The minister added that Jamia’s failure in initiating a follow-up action on the signed pacts was brought up during his recent visit to Palestine.

While V-C Ahmad confirmed that he had received a letter from Akbar, he said there was no apathy from their side in implementing the pacts.

“No university has special funds for special collaborations. We have already approached the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) seeking funds. Without funds we cannot do anything,” Ahmad said.

Akbar in his letter also alluded to Palestian education minister’s upcoming visit to India, which could be one of the reasons for the MEA pulling up Jamia.

“The visit could be a potential inflection point for the education sector cooperation between the two countries. Without follow up, all agreements become infructuous,” Akbar said in the letter.

The university has also been asked to provide details to the government on the status of other MoUs and agreements signed between the premier institution and other foreign universities.

(With agency inputs)