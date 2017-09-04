Jammu and Kashmir: 4 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack in Anantnag

Four CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack on Monday by militants on a patrol party of the security forces in Anantnag district of Kashmir, police said.

The attackers hurled a grenade on the CRPF patrol, resulting in injuries to four jawans, a police official said.

He said the injured jawans have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.