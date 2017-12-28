Jammu and Kashmir CM’s brother Tassaduq Mufti gets tourism portfolio

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday allotted the key tourism portfolio to her younger brother Tassaduq Mufti who along with another PDP legislator Javaid Mustafa Mir was inducted into the state cabinet.

According to an order issued by the chief minister, Tassaduq Mufti was allotted the tourism ministry, a portfolio earlier with Mehbooba Mufti.

Mir was given the portfolios of disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, and reconstruction and floriculture, the order said.

In addition, the state’s Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs minister Abdul Rehman Veeri was given additional portfolio of Hajj and Auqaf, while Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education Asiea Naqash was given the additional charge of power development, industries and commerce.

Minister of State for Forest, Environment, Animal Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Mir Zahoor Ahmad was given additional charge of public health engineering, irrigation and flood control.

On December 22, Minister of State Haj and Aquaf (Independent Charge), Power Development Department, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control and Industries and commerce Syed Farooq Andrabi resigned as a prelude to the inclusion of Tassaduq Mufti into the cabinet.