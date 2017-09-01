Jammu and Kashmir: Two killed as Army vehicle hits cab

Two people were killed and five others injured on Friday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway when an Army vehicle collided with a taxi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Police said the Army vehicle was on its way to Udhampur town from Srinagar when it hit the cab coming from the opposite direction at Chamalwas.

“Two passengers in the cab were killed on the spot and five others were injured,” a police officer said. “The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.”