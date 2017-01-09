Akhnoor attack: 3 civilians killed after militants raid GREF camp in Jammu

At least three civilians employed as labourers with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) were killed in a pre-dawn attack in Jammu district’s Akhnoor sector on Monday, defence sources said.

The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains border roads in the country.

Sources said two to three attackers launched an assault on the camp in in Battal village around 1am in Jourian area, 55km from Jammu, near the border with Pakistan.

Troops cordoned off the camp and launched an operation against the gunmen after this year’s first attack in the Jammu region.

The militants likely infiltrated from across the border to carry out the strike, sources said, adding that the attackers were yet to be traced. A high alert was sounded in Jammu district.

The militancy-hit state of Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened tensions in 2016.

In the last week of November, seven soldiers, including two Majors, were killed in Jammu’s Nagrota when militants dressed as policemen stormed a military camp.

The brazen attack was the second in as many months since the siege of another army base in Kashmir’s Uri left 19 Indian soldiers dead, spiking tensions between India and Pakistan.

Brazen militant attacks on Indian forces in 2016

MONTH CAMPS ATTACKED STATE CASUALTIES January Pathankot air force base Punjab 7 soldiers September Uri military camp Jammu and Kashmir 19 soldiers November Nagrota army cantonment Jammu and Kashmir 7 securitymen

The border areas also saw repeated ceasefire violations by the neighbour, with both India and Pakistan citing civilian casualties in cross-border firing.

(With agency inputs)