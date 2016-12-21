Jamshedpur: Missing four-year old girl’s mutilated body found mutilated

A badly mutilated body of a 4-year-old girl, missing for four days, was recovered on Wednesday from a bush near her home in Bodam, about 25 km from here, police said.

The body was in bad shape as parts of her body including the head and a limb was missing, police said.

Circle Inspector (Patamda circle), Ram Prasad said the parents of the girl have registered a missing report about four days ago but the body was found near her home.

A case against unidentified persons has been registered, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Burnwal accompanied by DySP Ajay Kerketta rushed to the spot to investigated the case.

Meanwhile, the ward member of Bodam, Swapan Kumar Mahato said the body was detected when a dog with a limb in its mouth was coming out of the nearby bush.

The exact cause behind the reason could not yet been ascertained but suspected to be related to witchcraft, Prasad said.