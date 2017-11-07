Janjua accuses India of using Afghan soil for militancy in Pakistan

Foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua on Tuesday accused India of using Afghan soil for militancy in Pakistan and said her country took up the matter with the US.

She made the remarks while briefing the Senate Committee on foreign affairs in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Janjua told the committee that the “US has been apprised of the fact that Indian intelligence agency RAW is using Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan,” it said.

She also claimed that the US is ready to mediate between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue.

“Indian hegemony in the region was unacceptable to Pakistan,” Janjua said.

She also claimed that there are no safe havens of terror groups in Pakistan.