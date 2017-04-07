Jat quota violence: 2 DSPs suspended for laxity reinstated by Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Thursday re-instated two more deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), subject to the final outcome of departmental proceedings pending against them for laxity during the Jat agitation in February last year.

On reinstatement, both the DSPs namely, Sandeep Kumar and Pawan Kumar, have been posted at police headquarters, Panchkula, an official release said.

On Wednesday only, the Haryana government had re-instated two DSPs, namely Satish Kumar and Jagat Singh, subject to the final outcome of departmental proceedings pending against them with immediate effect. On reinstatement, Kumar had been posted as DSP, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) while Singh was posted as DSP, HVPN, against Joginder Sharma, DSP, whose posting orders would be issued later on.

Among those reinstated, there were also three sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) who were also suspended on the basis of the Prakash Singh committee report on the officials’ role during the Jat agitation last year.

The SDMs were Dharmender Singh, who was posted as SDM, Gohana during the violence, Pankaj Setia, who was SDM, Jhajjar and Jagdeep Singh, who was SDM, Hansi. Singh has been appointed as additional director, Ayush, Setia as joint director, industries and commerce and Jagdeep Singh as joint director, social justice and empowerment.