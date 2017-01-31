Jat quota violence case: Have solid proof against those in jail, says Haryana police

Amid Jats’ demand of withdrawal of quota violence cases registered during the stir last year, police have claimed only history-sheeters or people with solid proof against them are still behind bars in Haryana.

Jat groups, which launched a fresh agitation on Sunday, have claimed 60 members of the community are still in jail. They are demanding cops to follow “scientific method” in making arrests.

“We don’t vouch for the guilty. But arrests made on mere videos are wrong. It’s 21st century and cops must follow better ways for identifying the hooligans. Most of the people were falsely framed only because they were seen in videos, even if they were doing nothing,” said Raj Singh Hooda, head of Hooda khap that extended support to the stir.

Police maintain no wrong arrests could be made as all cases were being monitored by the high court regularly.

“In Jind, 47 of the 50 arrested men in connection with the quota stir have got bail. Three of those still locked in jail are facing other criminal charges as well, due to which the court did not accept their bail plea,” said superintendent of police Shashank Anand.

“If some people are still in jail, it means we have solid proof against them,” said a Rohtak police official.

PENDING CASES KEEP YOUTHS AT BAY

Even as the Jat agitation entered second day on Monday, the protesters have so far failed to attract crowds to dharna site in Haryana’s northern districts.

Sources said this time youths are not showing too much interest in the agitation at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal districts due to cases pending against Jats, who had been booked for violence during the last year’s stir.

Following the government’s directions that youths found taking part in any unlawful activity will not be eligible for government jobs, mostly elderly people can only be seen sitting on dharna.

“We did not go to the protest site this time as we had been booked for last year’s protest and the case is still pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said a Jat youth of Radaur in Yamunanagar district.

“About 2,400 cases were registered against Jats and 60 youths are still behind bars. We won’t give up till all these cases are withdrawn,” said Nafe Singh Nain, who is leading the protest at Ballah village in Karnal.