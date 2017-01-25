Sharad Yadav says honour of vote more important than honour of daughter

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav triggered a controversy on Tuesday, saying the honour of vote is more important than that of a daughter.

The former JD(U) national president was speaking at a function in Patna that marked the birth anniversary of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur. CM Nitish Kumar was also present.

“It is necessary to educate people at large on the importance of ballot paper. Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter. If daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation,” Yadav said..

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai" in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

The National Commission for Women will summon the Rajya Sabha member over his controversial statement.

The remark drew criticism on Twitter. The BJP’s women’s wing leader, Priti Singh, posted, “According to JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, honour of ur vote greater than the honour of your daughter. Disgusting, derogatory condemnable statement!”.

The JD(U) leader later issued a clarification on Wednesday. “The love for vote and daughter should be equal. I said nothing wrong (on Tuesday). You should love your vote as much as you love your daughter. Only then you will get a good government and the nation will progress.”

Sharad Yadav’s statement comes on January 25, which is marked as National Voters’ Day.

Yadav had been in controversies on earlier occasions. In March 2015, while speaking in the Upper House on India’s obsession for the fair skin, he had blurted, “The women of the south (India) are dark but they are as beautiful as their bodies...We don’t see it here (in north India). They know dance.”

The statement then had irked the women legislators in the House.