JD(U) suspends its leader for involvement in firing

The Janata Dal(U) on Monday suspended Suryadeo Singh from the primary membership of the party for his alleged involvement in a firing incident in which a girl was killed and four others injured in Rohtas district.

“The party has taken strong note of yesterday’s incident and suspended Suryadeo Singh, the former MLA, from the primary membership of the party for his involvement in yesterday’s firing incident in Rohtas district,” JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Kumar Singh told PTI.

The former MLA and his aides had yesterday allegedly opened fire at Tenduni village under Bikramganj police station area of Rohtas district over a land dispute.

The incident had left an 8-year-old girl dead and four others injured.

Police had arrested seven persons, including Singh and his wife last evening as the villagers surrounded his house for several hours in protest against the firing.

Three rifles and seven cartridges have been seized from the former legislator’s house.

Singh had won the elections from Bikramganj assembly constituency twice, first in 1990 on Indian People’s Front (IPF) ticket and second, in 1995 on RJD ticket.