Jet Airways air hostess’ arrest to Mevani’s attack on Modi: Top stories of the day

The US retreats on a controversial proposal on H-1B visa; the Supreme Court takes drops its order on compulsorily playing the national anthem at movie theatres; and Yusuf Pathan is banned for doping. These were the top stories on Tuesday. Here is more about them.

Trump administration drops controversial H-1B visa proposal

The Trump administration announced it was not considering a proposal that denies thousands of H-1B visa holders, mostly Indians, permission to stay in the country for more than six years as they wait for permanent residency. Indian H-1B holders would have been at risk of deportation if the proposal was accepted.

Jet Airways air hostess arrested in Delhi for smuggling

A Jet Airways air hostess was arrested Monday night in Delhi after she was allegedly found illegally carrying $480,200 (Rs 3.21 crore) on a Delhi-Hong Kong flight. The woman was part of a racket set up by a travel company’s owner to launder black money, alleged the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

National anthem not mandatory in cinema halls: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court reversed its order to play the national anthem before movie screenings, a ruling that sparked a spate of arrests and attacks on cinema-goers who refused to rise. The court withdrew its order after the government on Monday said it had set up a committee to decide on the playing of national anthem in cinemas.

Jignesh Mevani attacks Modi and BJP at Delhi rally

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Delhi. “We believe in India’s polity. We are not love jihad guys. We’re pyaar ishq muhabbat guys. We will celebrate 14th February (Valentines’ Day),” said Mevani at a rally which was held under tight security after being denied police permission.

Yusuf Pathan gets back-dated ban for doping

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was suspended for five months for taking a banned stimulant. The ban on the 35-year-old, who last represented India in 2012, was backdated to end on January 14 and it will enable him to be available for the Indian Premier League players’ auction.

Sri Lankan Navy attacks Tamil Nadu fishermen, snaps fishing nets

The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly chased away 3,500 Tamil Nadu fishermen on Tuesday, damaging some of their boats and fishing nets for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. The Navy allegedly threw stones at the fishermen who were sailing near Katchatheevu, an uninhabited island in the Palk Strait.

Verdict on Cauvery water dispute in a month, says SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there had been “enough confusion” over the sharing of Cauvery water, hinting it would give a verdict in the dispute in a month. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been fighting over sharing the river for decades. Karnataka claims that a British-era agreement was unfair as it did not get it enough water. Tamil Nadu says that it needs the water to sustain farming that increased because of Karnataka’s commitment to providing sufficient water.

Uttarakhand businessman blames GST and demonetisation in video, drinks poison

A businessman in Uttarakhand died by drinking poison two days after he shot a video in which he blamed the goods and services tax and demonetisation--two major economic reforms of the Modi government--for his losses. Prakash Pandey, a transporter, had visited the BJP office in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon when state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal was listening to public complaints. He wanted BJP leaders to help him and collapsed at the office.

Lalu Prasad’s aides land in jail ‘to serve him’

Two aides of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad were charged with minor offences and sent to Ranchi prison so that they can serve him while he serves a prison term for corruption, media reports said. Lakshman Mahto and Madan Yadav are reportedly workers of Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal party.

3,700 arrested in days of protest and unrest in Iran

Some 3,700 people were arrested in the days of protests and unrest that roiled Iran over the past two weeks, a lawmaker has said. The protests, which vented anger at high unemployment and official corruption, were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government.