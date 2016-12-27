Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight skids off Goa airport runway, 12 hurt

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight carrying more than 150 passengers skidded off the airstrip at Goa’s Dabolim airport during take-off on Tuesday.

Twelve fliers were hurt after jumping off the inflated escape chutes used for emergency evacuation, said sources. There were no serious injuries.

Jet Airways issued a statement confirming that its Goa-to-Mumbai flight (9W 2374) carrying 154 passengers and seven crew members veered off the runway while aligning for take-off at 4.30am.

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries. ((Twitter/@ANI_news))

“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities.”

Cellphone shots taken by airport staff showed that the aircraft’s landing gear had completely collapsed, as it sat on its fuselage (body) stuck in the mud. Some pictures also showed passengers being rushed on stretchers for medical help.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an inspection, news agency ANI said in a tweet. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will investigate the incident, ANI added.

The flight spun 360 degrees in the aborted take-off bid. The runway was reopened round 9am.