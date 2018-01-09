 Jet Airways terminates two pilots involved in mid-air brawl | india-news | Hindustan Times
Jet Airways terminates two pilots involved in mid-air brawl

Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1

india Updated: Jan 09, 2018 13:07 IST
A Jet Airways passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad February 1, 2013. (REUTERS File Photo)

Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement today.

Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot.

About the incident, the spokesperson last week had said there was a “misunderstanding” between the cockpit crew and the same was “resolved amicably” and “quickly”.

