Jet, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir lift ban, Shiv Shiv Sena MP Gaikwad free to fly

A day after Air India revoked a flying ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Federation of Indian Airlines, comprising four leading private carriers, followed suit on Saturday.

The federation comprises Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo.

Gaikwad, an MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, was banned by the airlines after he assaulted an Air India manager at Delhi airport on March 23. He also admitted on TV that he hit the employee with his slippers 25 times.

Since the incident, the national carrier had blocked seven attempts by Gaikwad to book tickets by changing the spelling of surname and using different prefixes such as Prof and Dr.

The Shiv Sena protested in Parliament disrupting the House, and threatened to stop all flights out of its stronghold Mumbai. An ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and Maharashtra, the party also threatened to skip a meeting of the NDA next week.

The Centre then moved in to defuse the crisis, and on Friday, sources said the civil aviation ministry asked Air India as well as other airlines to lift the ban citing the “undertaking of good conduct” given by Gaikwad.