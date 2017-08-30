Jharkhand: Son of hotel owner shot dead in Wasseypur

Son of a hotel owner was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Wasseypur locality of Dhanbad town, police said on Wednesday.

Vikky, son of hotel owner Gaffar Ansari was sitting at the counter of his father’s hotel when at around 8.15 pm last night two persons came on a motorbike and called him. They took him to nearby SD Sunrise school and fired two bullets on his chest and neck and fled, the police said.

Family members took Vikky to Central Hospital of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) where doctors declared him brought dead.

In the morning the body was sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey said that prima facie it looks murder is related with love affair matter.

However, police are investigating the incident from different angles. “The killers would be nabbed soon”, the SP said.

After the incident tension prevailed in Wasseypur area of the town. A large police force has been deployed in the area.

However, Vikky’s family alleged that family members of gangster Fahim Khan have hand in the murder. They claimed that two months ag Vikky had a scuffle with a nephew of Fahim Khan over parking of a vehicle.