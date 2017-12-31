Jilted lover stabs girl to death, ends life in Telangana

A jilted lover stabbed a girl to death before committing suicide by consuming poison in a school in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, police said.

Enraged over his marriage proposal being spurned, the youth killed the girl in a government-run primary school where she was taking classes. The shocking incident occurred in Nemalipeta in Dammapeta block in the evening.

U Pravalika, 24, died on the spot when V Srinivas Rao (26) repeatedly stabbed her in the school premises, a police officer said quoting the witnesses. Even before others present there could react, the youth consumed poison from a bottle he was carrying. He too succumbed on the spot.

Pravalika was staying in Ashwaraopet in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and was working as ‘vidya volunteer’ in Nemalipeta school.

Srinivas Rao, hailing from West Godavari district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, wanted to marry Pravalika but she had rejected the proposal. He was a relative of the girl but her parents were also against the alliance. He had been pestering her to marry him. As the girl’s marriage was recently fixed with another youth, Srinivas Rao bore a grudge and killed her in a pre-planned manner, police said.