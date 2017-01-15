Job offers pour in for good samaritan Raj Kumar Singh, who helped Dec 16 victims

Rajkumar Singh, the prime witness in the December 16 gang rape and murder case, is being flooded with multiple job offers.

Hindustan Times had on January 7 highlighted Singh’s plight, after which the Kargil war veteran’s fortunes seem to have taken a turn for the better.

The 52-year-old has been offered jobs from different sectors and from different parts of the country. A number of people also have approached HT with the intention of trying to help Singh.

Singh had lost his job after the December 16, 2012, incident, and thereafter has been facing trouble in getting a decent employment as he had to take constant leaves to attend court hearings. For the last four years, Singh has been moving between courts and jobs and struggling to provide for his family.

The retired havildar was barely earning Rs 14,000 a month working for Delhi airport’s cargo authority.

SL Palisi, a Jalandhar-based businessman, said: “I intend to offer him a job, in accordance with his capability. He should get a chance to live a decent life as he has shown courage, keeping his head high and sacrificing his job for being a witness. I have friends in Delhi and Gurgaon and can get him a job there too”.

The jobs offers from Singh have poured in from different cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jalandhar and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh).

Singh, however, said he at present cannot move out of Delhi. He said his children had grown up and were studying in school and colleges and he was the sole bread winner of the family who needed to look after his unwell wife as well.

Singh said the job offers came as a boon for him. “It came as a New Year’s gift for me at a time I was struggling to find a decent job. My children are grown up and I need to take care of their expenditures as well. I can take up a job either in Gurgaon or Delhi only.”

Kuldeep Singh, a trader from Mumbai, who has shown interest in employing Singh said he was impressed by his commendable service to the society.

“We will be happy to offer him a job as he has done a commendable service for the society. He should not suffer for this,” Singh said.

December 16, 2012, is still fresh in Rajkumar Singh’s memory. The Kargil war veteran was out in south Delhi when he spotted a young woman and her male friend severely injured on the roadside. It was a cold, misty night and vehicles were speeding by.

The 52-year-old called the police control room and waited with the victims, getting them water and bed sheets to stem the blood flow. He went home only after the victims had been taken to a hospital.