Jodhpur court to pronounce verdict in Salman Khan’s Arms Act case on January 18

A court in Jodhpur on Monday fixed January 18 for pronouncing the verdict in the Arms Act case against Salman Khan and asked the actor to be present on that date.

The court of chief judicial magistrate fixed the date after final arguments from both the sides completed.

Final arguments of the case had started on December 9, 2016.

A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by the police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.

The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.