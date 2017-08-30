Jodhpur doctors’ spat: Rajasthan HC includes senior judicial officer in probe panel, seeks report by Sept 4

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday ordered the collector of Jodhpur to include a senior judicial magistrate in the inquiry committee to probe the spat between two senior doctors at the state-run Umaid Hospital during a surgery on a woman and submit a report by September 4.

The high court took a suo motto cognizance of the incident and sought a report on the issue.

The court summoned Jodhpur district collector Dr Ravi Kumar Surpur, who informed it about a probe ordered by the state government under his supervision.

The high court ordered the collector to include the Jodhpur metropolitan chief judicial magistrate as another member of the committee so that the inquiry includes both the administrative as well judicial officer.

The committee has additional district magistrate Manaram Patel, additional principal of Dr SN Medical College Dr Rita Meena, and Umaid Hospital superintendent Dr Ranjana Desai as members.

It also appointed senior advocate MS Singhvi as amicus curiae in the case to assist the court in forming guidelines so that such episodes are not repeated.

The video, shot by nursing staff and accessed through hospital sources, showed assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology Dr Ashok Nanival – who is seen operating on a patient – arguing with professor of anaesthesia Dr Mathura Lal Tak using filthy language.

The video purportedly showed the two doctors shouting at each other, warning them to keep their language in check and sparring over what appears to be an ego clash.

The hospital removed the two doctors and also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The division bench of justice Gopal Krishna Vyas and justice Manoj Kumar Garg earlier sought a factual report on the incident – video of which has been circulating on the social media since Tuesday evening – from the secretary of Rajasthan Legal Services Authority.

The RLSA secretary in his report told the bench the woman on the operating table when the purported video was shot was Naseem Bano, who delivered a healthy baby girl. Another woman, Anita, was also in the operation theatre for a C-Section and her newborn, also a girl, died after birth.

The court asked the secretary if the newborn’s death was due to the verbal spat between doctors. The secretary said that was a subject of a detailed enquiry.

One of the doctors in the video, Dr Ashok Nanival, appeared before the court as it was hearing the factual report by RLSA secretary. The HC asked the doctor to appear before the inquiry panel to present his side of the argument.