Joining film industry not on top my mind, says Manushi Chhillar at GES 2017

What can make a significant difference in someone’s personality? A simple smile - that’s what Miss World Manushi Chhillar said at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old medical student from Haryana also said joining the film industry was not on top of her mind though “it is very interesting to be an actor”.

Chhillar, who shot to fame by winning the Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, highlighted the critical role communication skills play in becoming an entrepreneur.

“A simple smile can make a lot of difference in the personality of any person. And that has made a lot of difference for me,” she said at the summit where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iavanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump, took the dais Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Chhillar said everybody could make a difference in the world in his or her own way, stressing that “it doesn’t require any extra effort”.

Chhillar said she still nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor. “There needs a lot of awareness to be created among people on health,” she said.

On whether she will take to acting, Chhillar said: “I have been asked a lot this question. To be honest, I am very excited for the year ahead because I will be travelling so much and after that, I do have to complete my education.”

“But I think it is very interesting to be an actor. You get to live another life... But as of now, it (film aspiration) is not on top of my mind,” she added.

Asked about her dreams, she said, “Every woman would dream to be happy. I dream to be happy”.

Chhillar referred to several causes she would work for during the year --- which include working on her project to promote menstrual hygiene and the overall health.

“Health and hygiene are a basic personal need for all. I would like to take it forward so that everyone has access to this,” she elaborated.

She acknowledged that being Miss World and representing India was a big responsibility, but “when you do what you love, you do not feel the pressure”.

(With PTI inputs)