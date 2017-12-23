NMML to host joint exhibition on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) plans to hold a joint exhibition on PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s ninth and tenth prime ministers respectively, from Monday.

The event, showcasing snapshots from the lives of the two political personalities, will be held as a test-run of the NMML’s plans to set up a high-tech museum on all Indian prime ministers at Teen Murti Estate by the end of 2018. While Vajpayee – the prime minister of a previous NDA government – will turn 93 on December 25, the date almost coincides with Rao’s death anniversary. “This is why we decided to organise an exhibition on both the prime ministers together,” said NMML director Shakti Sinha.

Rao, a Congress leader who passed away on December 23, 2004, was the prime minister from 1991 to 1996.

Vajpayee, who ruled from 1998 to 2004, happens to be the oldest living former prime minister of India. He had earlier served as the premier for 13 days in 1996, but resigned after the BJP looked certain to fail a floor test.

The NMML plans to spend about Rs 1.25 crore on the December 25 exhibition. “We will use advanced technology – including touchscreen tables, holograms and videos – to enhance visitors’ experience,” Sinha said, adding that it may run over two to three weeks.

The NMML had held a photo exhibition on Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second prime minister, in October.