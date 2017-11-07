Journalist accidentally shot at, injured in Bihar’s Kaimur

A journalist of a news agency was hit by a bullet accidentally when a gangster opened fire at another person in southwest Bihar’s Kaimur district .

Bagishwari Prasad Dwivedi, 58, received injuries on his neck after being hit by the bullet fired by gangster Rakesh Seth near Madrasa Chowk at Bhabua, headquarters of Kaimur district, 210 km southwest of Patna, on Monday evening.

The injured journalist was first taken to sadar hospital, a district-level government health facility, from where he was referred to the Institute of Medical Science of Banaras Hindu University at Varanasi, 91 km northwest of Bhabua. He was out of danger, police said.

The police said Sandeep Seth, who was Rakesh Seth’s target, also received injuries in the incident. “He has been admitted at sadar hospital,” the police said. A case of attempt to murder had been registered against Rakesh on the basis of Sandeep Seth’s statement, the police added.

The attack was apparently made to take revenge as Sandeep Seth had earlier helped the police to arrest Rakesh, who was recently freed on bail.

Kaimur superintendent of police Harpreet Kaur said raids were on to arrest Rakesh.