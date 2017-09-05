Journalist Gauri Lankesh, known critic of Hindu right-wing extremism, shot dead in Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist, was murdered at her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday, police officials said.

Lankesh, known to be a critic of right-wing groups and Sangh organisations, was the editor of weekly tabloid magazine Lankesh Patrike. In her work, she frequently criticised communal violence.

Police sources said three assailants were involved and she was shot in the head and chest, and died immediately.

Lankesh, 55, was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh, who began Lankesh Patrike. She lived in Ideal Homes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar area to the south-west of the city, where she was murdered.

Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police MN Anucheth confirmed her dead. “It is too early to comment on the issue, we cannot reveal any further details at the moment.”

There has been a shootout at #GauriLankesh's house this evening; she is no more. Body found in her veranda: M.N. Anucheth, DCP, West — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

In November, Lankesh was convicted by a court of defaming two BJP leaders for articles published in her periodical in 2008. She was sentenced to six months in jail and asked to pay Rs. 10,000 penalty. Lankesh had been granted bail.

KL Ashok of the Karnataka-based Komu Souharda Vedike (Communal Harmony Forum), who worked closely with Lankesh, said, “This is not the death of a journalist, but the death of democracy and constitutional values. She had raised her voice against communal violence with us and we know that all our lives are in danger. But we did not expect this.”

Ashok said there was no doubt that this was part of a larger conspiracy to kill rationalist ideas. “Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh. They were all rationalist thinkers, and that is why they have been murdered,” he added.

Her body was found on the verandah of her house around 8pm, said police. A large number of people gathered outside her house as news of her murder spread. Protests over her murder started at the Corporation Circle in the heart of Bengaluru. Friends and relatives began to gather at her house.

This is a cowardly act, she is just a writer & journalist, not a terrorist or naxalite: Dwarkanath,Friend of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh pic.twitter.com/gLqu2VqSi3 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

In an interview she gave to Newslaundry in 2016, Lankesh expressed concerns over freedom of expression being under attack from right-wing trolls.

She recounted the 2015 murder of Left ideologue and Kannada author Prof MM Kalburgi, who was shot dead in a similar manner by an unidentified gunman at the doorstep of his home

Two months after his murder, a young Dalit writer of a book critiquing the Hindu caste system was abducted and assaulted by goons in Karnataka. Writer Huchangi Prasad said his assaulters kept calling him a traitor.

Before Kalburgi, Maharashtra rationalist and communist leader Govind Pansare was shot along with his wife during a morning walk on February 16, 2015, near their home in Kolhapur. He died in hospital four days later.

The main suspect in the Pansare murder is allegedly associated with Sanatan Sanstha, a Hindu right-wing group.