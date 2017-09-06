Journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead, Modi and Xi aim to build trust, 8,000 Indians face deportation from US: Top stories

Journalist Gauri Lankesh, known critic of Hindu right-wing extremism, shot dead in Bengaluru

Gauri Lankesh, a senior Kannada journalist known for her criticism of Hindu extremism, was shot dead at her home on Tuesday evening. According to police, at least three suspects were involved and Lankesh was found dead on her verandah around 8pm with bullet wounds to her head and chest. Lankesh, 55, was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, writing often against Sangh organisations and communal violence in the country. “This is not the death of a journalist, but the death of democracy and constitutional values. She had raised her voice against communal violence with us and we know that all our lives are in danger. But we did not expect this,” said KL Ashok of the Karnataka-based Komu Souharda Vedike (Communal Harmony Forum), who worked closely with Lankesh. Read the story here.

RIP Gauri Lankesh, the journalist-activist who had the courage to speak her mind openly

You hear of journalists being killed in Mexico city, Turkey, Ukraine and all the other far away cities and countries. You sigh, and move on with life. But, when the killers turn up a few kilometres from your house and shoot dead someone you have known for years and admired for her spunk, the shock is paralysing. That is the feeling uppermost in me on hearing the news of the murder of a dear colleague Gauri Lankesh….Gauri returned to Bangalore in the ‘90s... That was the turning point for her....she metamorphosed into a political activist-journalist. Gauri emerged in a different form from what one had known of her earlier. Post the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, she made it to the newspapers as a strong votary against communalism. Read the story here.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping move on from Doklam, vow to build trust and ensure border peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed on Tuesday that more must be done to improve mutual trust and avoid future border standoffs, as they sought to mend ties damaged by a two-month-long tense military faceoff on an icy Himalayan plateau. The two spoke for more than an hour after the Brics nations summit, a meeting described by Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar as a “forward looking conversation” that recognised that peace along the border was a prerequisite for better ties. Read the story here.

Nearly 8,000 Indians in US face deportation as Trump admin rescinds DACA

Close to 8,000 Indian Americans are among an estimated 800,000 people facing deportation after the Trump administration announced on Tuesday it was rescinding an Obama-era regulation that temporarily protected undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. “I am here today to announce that the programme known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama Administration is being rescinded,” said attorney general Jeff Sessions, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme. An estimated 787,000 people had been granted protection from deportation under DACA, a regulation ordered by President Barack Obama in 2012. They are mostly from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Peru. But 7,881 came from India. Also, an additional 14,000 undocumented immigrants from India were among the 1.9 million people eligible for DACA. Read the story here.

Govt freezes bank accounts of more than 2L firms in crackdown on shell companies

The finance ministry on Tuesday restricted directors of around 200,000 dormant companies from accessing their firms’ bank accounts. The move is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing misuse of the bank accounts, said a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity. A large section of these companies may have failed to comply with the requirement of submitting annual reports and other filings as their businesses had failed to take off. Some of them have come under the scanner of the income-tax department for suspected money laundering and stock price manipulation. Read the story here.

Indian universities slip further in global rankings

No Indian university or institution of higher education figures in the global top 100, but the latest rankings released on Tuesday show that the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), which was in the 201-250 band last year, has slipped into the 251-300 band. “IISc has fallen largely due to drops in its research influence score and research income. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Madras have also dropped by at least one band”, the Times Higher Education’s 14th annual edition of its World University Rankings said. Read the story here.

Experts say mention of Pak, Afghan terror groups in Brics declaration is a mistake by China

China has made a mistake by including terrorist groups based in Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Xiamen declaration as the move could prove costly for its ties with countries in the region, experts said. Also, they said the agenda of Brics, which is an economic forum, was hijacked. Experts questioned what they said selective inclusion of groups in the list. “The China-Pakistan relationship will face its biggest, biggest challenge since the 1960s,” Hu Shisheng, director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceania Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told Hindustan Times. “I think this is too costly,” Hu said. “It is really a big mistake, which the Chinese government will feel in the coming years.” Read the story here.

India issues demarche to Pak over terror attack in Pulwama that killed 8 jawans

India on Tuesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and issued a demarche over the infiltration by a group of JeM terrorists who killed eight security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama last month. The ministry of external affairs lodged a strong protest with acting high commissioner Haider Shah over the infiltration by the group hailing from Pakistan who staged a terror attack on August 26. In a statement, the MEA said Pakistan was asked to investigate the incident and bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack. Read the story here.

130 Air India pilots, 430 crew members may be grounded for evading alcohol test

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ground over 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of national carrier Air India for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test. These crew members had regularly been “evading” the breath analyser test over a period of time for flights to and from certain destinations such as Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa, sources close to the development said. Aviation regulator DGCA has already served an ultimatum to the Air India management over the alleged safety violations by the airline’s crew members ahead of its enforcement action, they said. Read the story here.

Let us be confident, but let us boast only after achieving: Raghuram Rajan at book launch

In a veiled dig at the government, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday it is always better to under-promise and over-achieve than to face awkward questions when it comes to growth comparisons with China. Rajan, the only central bank governor in two decades who did not get a second term, also seemed to defend his controversial remark of India being a ‘one-eyed king in the land of blind’, saying GDP expansion slipped in every quarter since that remark in April of last year. Read the story here.

Putin says Donald Trump ‘not my bride, and I’m not his groom’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refrained from making any criticism of US President Donald Trump. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Putin dismissed a question whether he was disappointed in Trump as “naive.” In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Putin said Trump is “not my bride, and I’m not his groom.” Asked how Russia would feel if Trump were impeached, Putin said it would be “absolutely wrong” for Russia to discuss domestic US politics. Russian officials cheered Trump when he was elected last year, and Putin praised him as someone who wanted to improve ties with Russia. However, further US sanctions on Russia and the US decision to close a Russian consulate have indicated that the two countries remain far apart. Read the story here.

North Korea warns ‘more gift packages’ on way to US amid soaring tension

North Korea said on Tuesday it had addressed a recent “gift package” to the United States and that more would follow. Han Tae Song, the ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the UN in Geneva, was addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament two days after his country detonated its sixth and largest nuclear test. “The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US,” Han told the Geneva forum. “The US will receive more gift packages from my country as long as it relies on reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK,” he said. Read the story here.